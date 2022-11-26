CM Punk Reportedly Wants His Contract Bought Out by AEW

CM Punk reportedly wants to be bought out of his AEW contract. He arrived in All Elite Wrestling at the 2nd-ever episode of Rampage on August 20th last year.

AEW sold out the United Center on a rumor that CM Punk would be making his return to the world of professional wrestling after seven years away.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted during a recent live chat that CM Punk is the one that wants the contract buyout and AEW would have just released him if they wanted him gone.

Punk wants the buyout. Why would AEW want a buyout? Fire him. If you troll him, what’s gonna happen, he’s going to say he doesn’t want a buyout anymore?



Maybe they will fire him, but they’re not gonna do when he’s injured.

An update on CM Punk's AEW contract buyout situation. pic.twitter.com/CbRgW9JhAG — Andrew Ravens (@Andrew_Ravens) November 26, 2022

AEW Brawl Out

All Elite Wrestling held its All Out PPV at the NOW Arena on September 4th. CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event to win the AEW Championship for the 2nd time. MJF was revealed to be the masked man that won the Casino Ladder match to begin the show and confronted the new AEW World Champion as the PPV went off the air.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (The Elite) defeated Death Triangle to become the inaugural Trios Champions on the PPV as well. After the show, new AEW World Champion CM Punk sat next to Tony Khan and went on a rant about The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. The Elite confronted CM Punk backstage and a brawl broke out. CM Punk and The Elite were suspended indefinitely and stripped of their titles.

The Elite Return

Two and half months after the brawl at the All Out media scrum, The Elite returned to AEW at Full Gear.

They lost to Death Triangle in a Trios Championship after Pac bashed Kenny Omega with a hammer. It was the first match of a best-of-7 series, and The Elite battled Death Triangle once again in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

CM Punk’s hometown was wild during the Trios Championship match as The Elite took shots at the former AEW World Champion during the match. Omega and the Young Bucks once again came up short after Rey Fenix bashed Nick Jackson over the head with a hammer. The Elite currently trails 0-2 in the series with the next match scheduled for December 7th edition of Dynamite in Indianapolis.