CM Punk Wins AEW World Heavyweight Title At Double Or Nothing

The highly anticipated match between CM Punk and Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Title took place in the main event of this year’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The match saw Punk gain the advantage early before they went back and forth. Page with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Page with the deadeye and the referee stopped the count before Punk kicked out. Page caught him with the GTS for 2. Punk went for the GTS and there was a referee bump. Page thought about hitting Punk with the belt, but didn’t and Punk connects with the GTS for the win.

All Elite Wrestling announced the bout on the April 27th edition of Dynamite after Punk served as guest commentator for a Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match.

Punk said that he will not guarantee a win against Page, but that every match since he joined AEW has been warming up to this. He promised to “fight until the wheels come off.” Two weeks prior, they had a brief face-to-face staredown.

The match marked Punk’s first World Title bout since July 2013 when he challenged for the WWE World Heavyweight Title match against Alberto Del Rio at a house show in Atlanta, a match that Punk won by disqualification.

Page became the AEW World Title when he defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November 2021.