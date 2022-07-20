Cody Rhodes Confirms WWE Project in the Works

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following a six-year hiatus from the company.

During his time away from WWE, Rhodes became a major star outside the promotion and co-founded AEW in 2019.

Rhodes returned to WWE by defeating Seth Rollins and would go on to defeat the former Universal Champion at the following two Premium Live Events.

Given his time away and association with AEW, Rhodes’ return has been one of the biggest WWE comebacks in years.

The Big Project

Rhodes had previously said in interviews that he would stay with AEW forever, and fans will soon learn more about his shocking return to the McMahon-led company.

In a surprise appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody rung in and revealed that WWE is working on a documentary covering his return (via Wrestling Inc.)

“Little spoiler. For the past year, I don’t know if it was a year, but since WrestleMania, WWE has been doing a documentary on me potentially for Peacock. They’ve been filming this documentary, and then my titty explodes and the documentary changed greatly.”

Rhodes added that he has made a list of essential people in his life which he hopes are included on the documentary.

Cody did not reveal any names who are on the list he has given to WWE.

It is unclear if any names from AEW are on that list, or if WWE will reach out to them if they are.

WWE has allowed AEW talent on their shows in the past, with several AEW stars appearing via videos on the June 27, 2022 Raw, to praise John Cena.