Cody Rhodes On How Fatherhood Has Changed Him

Becoming the father of a daughter has brought many positive changes in the life of Cody Rhodes. One such change is that he is much calmer now and he has more control over his temper. The American Nightmare recently appeared on After The Bell podcast.

He discussed how the birth of his daughter Liberty has changed his perspective on things. Cody Rhodes also revealed how it has affected his temper:

“It calmed me way down. I have a terrible temper, and it got worse when I left WWE because no one stopped me. I was a lunatic. Because I had that fear that I didn’t speak up when I was at WWE. So now I’ve got to overly speak up.” said Cody Rhodes, “So I’m snapping on people left and right, just a nuisance to work with the first few years until I kind of calmed myself down.

But with her I’ve calmed way down. As long as she’s safe, happy, healthy [it’s all fine]. [If they say] ‘Hey, we’re doing this on TV’ [I am like] ‘That sounds cool. Okay, maybe [it’s] not my cup of tea [but] we’ll make it work, whatever’. But I’ve calmed myself down. So it’s calmed me down, calmed the house down. And it’s gave us a specific thing, I think a goal and future. [Now] our outlook is all about her.”

