Cody Rhodes Set for Broken Skull Sessions Interview Next Week

Cody Rhodes is set to join Steve Austin on the newest episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE has announced that “The American Nightmare” will be WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s latest guest on Broken Skull Sessions next week, Friday May 6, 2022, on Peacock. Rhodes certainly has no shortage of stories to tell, and his road back to WWE will give Austin a plethora in regards to questions to ask about.

Rhodes departed from WWE in 2016, establishing himself as “The American Nightmare” while working for promotions such as Ring Of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) – the latter of which Rhodes played an instrumental part in helping startup.

After his contract with AEW was up earlier this year, Rhodes decided to return to WWE, finally re-appearing as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes picked up the win in that contest, and followed that up with an excellent promo the following night on Monday Night RAW.

In the promo, Rhodes declared his intentions to challenge for a World Championship now that he’s with WWE. Currently, Rhodes is continuing his rivalry with Rollins as the pair are set to rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can eventually find his way into the World Title picture in the next few months with Roman Reigns, who reigns as both WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion, seemingly working both RAW and SmackDown Live.

All of this, and more, is likely to be covered between Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes on Broken Skull Sessions. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments!