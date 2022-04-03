Cody Rhodes: ‘I Don’t Think I Want A Wrestling Management Job Ever Again’

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE after being an executive vice president in AEW in addition to a top star. Now in WWE, he will only be a wrestler.

Rhodes spoke with the media on Sunday and was asked about potentially holding a job in management again. Cody said he doesn’t believe he was mature enough for the role.

“Never say never, just general. Because in six years if we are having this conversation again I could be completely going back what I said. I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again,” he admitted. “I don’t think I was mature enough for it. And I tried.

Rhodes also was asked if he has any interest in being involved with the Performance Center, the training facility of WWE where his father, Dusty, had a huge impact within NXT at the end of his career.

Rhodes admitted it is a little too hard for him right now to go to the Performance Center and if he never walks into it again he would be happy because Dusty’s office and boots are there.

“I am fully all in and committed to it [WWE]. So where I go, they’ll send me where I go. But I will try and stay clear of any management roles, anything like that ever. I am a wrestler. A superstar, and that’s probably what’s best for me.”

Rhodes will address his WWE return in storyline on Monday Night Raw.