Cody Rhodes Confirms Nightmare Factory Will Remain Open

Cody Rhodes says the Nightmare Factory isn’t going anywhere.

Rhodes made a spectacular return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The pyro blasted, the lights went off, and fans went nuts after hearing the words, “Wrestling has more than one royal family.”

Cody went one-on-one with Seth Rollins and emerged victorious. Rhodes’ return to WWE has left many with questions, including whether or not the Nightmare Factory will still be running.

Nightmare Factory Stays, Says Cody Rhodes

During a media scrum, Cody Rhodes confirmed the status of the Nightmare Factory (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“We watch everything, I don’t like to be in a bubble I know how big WrestleMania was, and it would be very easy to be in this bubble because I could live in it forever. In terms of the scope and grandeur of what Kevin Dunn directed [Saturday] night in terms of this beautiful presentation.

“But we know, it’s happening all over, that’s why it worked last night. I wasn’t just in a cave for the last six years, so that’s why it works.

“The Factory will continue to operate and run.”

Cody also said that the gym was never tied down to a promotion. Rhodes has been adamant about the Nightmare Factory teaching upcoming wrestlers how to make real money in the business.

Cody has signed a multi-year deal with WWE. He was one of the founding members of AEW and his WWE return is viewed as a big deal in the industry.