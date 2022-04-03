Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE As Seth Rollins’ Opponent At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has made a return to WWE after leaving AEW as he was Seth Rollins’ opponent at WrestleMania 38. Vince McMahon had promised Rollins a spot on the card, but it would be been an opponent of his choosing.

Cody came out with his AEW theme song and “American Nightmare” nickname. They did a suplex spot spilling out to the floor. At one point, Rollins told him, “Welcome back to the big leagues, bitch.” Cody with an outside dive then a moonsault off the top rope. Cody with cross rhodes for a near fall. Cody with a cutter for 2. Cody hit cross rhodes three times and the Dusty elbow for the win.

Rhodes’ AEW contract expired in December, but he continued to work for the promotion both on-screen and behind the scenes. However, in a bombshell of a move, Rhodes alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes, left the promotion after not reaching an agreement in February. The married couple as well as AEW President Tony Khan put out statements regarding the move.

Shortly after, there were various reports that Rhodes was headed back to WWE, a company where he started his pro wrestling career. His first WWE stint lasted from 2006 to 2016 where the last few years of his career he was placed as a mid-card talent with the Stardust gimmick that he strongly disliked. He was unhappy and asked for his WWE release, which was granted.

He then made himself a bigger star outside of WWE by working for the likes of Impact Wrestling, ROH and NJPW before helping to launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019 where he held the TNT Title.