Cody Rhodes Opens Up on His ‘Awful’ Physical Therapy

Cody Rhodes has opened up about how his physical therapy after an injury he suffered earlier this year is going.

The top WWE star has been sidelined since this year’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, which took place on June 5 when he wrestled Seth Rollins in the main event of the show with a torn pectoral muscle. He suffered the injury while training for the match, which saw him go over in.

The following night on WWE Raw, Rhodes was written off TV the following night after he was ambushed by Rollins, who had faked showing respect to him moments earlier.

Cody Rhodes’ Recovery

In a post on Twitter, Rhodes gave some details of how his recovery from the injury is going on his Twitter account, where he said the following:

“How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days I have the best reason to not tap out.”

He also shared pictures and a video of Rhodes’ daughter Liberty Runnels, dressed in a Halloween costume.