Cody Rhodes Appears Via Video At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

A WWE Superstar made a video appearance during the pre-show of Ric Flair’s Last Match.
During the pre-show of the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view, many wrestling legends sent thriller well wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer. The pre-show featured people like Trish Stratus, Sting, Jim Ross, Kurt Angle, Dixie Carter, and Cody Rhodes.
These legends sent their support to Ric Flair who is competing in his final match during Starrcast V.
We have live results for the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view that you can view here.
Current Card For Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Fatu
- Impact Knockouts World Championship Three-Way Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering
- Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura
- Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs Harry Smith
- The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Kerry Morton and Ricky Morton) vs. The Four Horsemen (Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson)
- Four-Corners Match: Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne
- Bunkhouse Battle Royale: Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. TBA
- Four-way Match: Rey Fenix vs Taurus vs Laredo Kid vs Bandido
- The Von Erich (Marshall & Ross) vs The Briscoes
- Ric Flair’s Retirement Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett