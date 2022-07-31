Cody Rhodes Appears Via Video At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

A WWE Superstar made a video appearance during the pre-show of Ric Flair’s Last Match.

During the pre-show of the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view, many wrestling legends sent thriller well wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer. The pre-show featured people like Trish Stratus, Sting, Jim Ross, Kurt Angle, Dixie Carter, and Cody Rhodes.

These legends sent their support to Ric Flair who is competing in his final match during Starrcast V.

We have live results for the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view that you can view here.

Current Card For Ric Flair’s Last Match