Cody Rhodes Dispels Rumors On AEW Departure

Cody Rhodes has dismissed rumors swirling around regarding his exit from AEW.

When news first broke that Cody and his wife, Brandi Rhodes were leaving AEW back in February, it sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry.

Some even thought it was a work but that theory was shut down when Cody emerged as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.

Rumors & Innuendo

Cody Rhodes took to his Twitter account to respond to a fan who brought up a lingering rumor that “The American Nightmare” had a falling out with Tony Khan over money and creative power.

The former AEW EVP poured cold water on the rumblings.

Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties



I’m proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP



It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one https://t.co/qio42gF00y — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 26, 2022

Cody has been treated like a big star since making his return to WWE. He’s a top babyface on the Monday Night Raw roster.

Rhodes is scheduled to face Seth Rollins a third time at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5.

Since making his return to the company, Cody Rhodes has made it clear that his main goal is to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.