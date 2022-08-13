Update on Plans for Cody Rhodes When He Returns from Injury

WWE fans are still reeling from Cody Rhodes‘ epic return at WrestleMania 38, and the incredible winning streak he has been on that have set him as one of the top stars in the company.

The American Nightmare unfortunately hit a setback in his quest for a WWE world title when he tore his pectoral muscle, and is expected to be out of action until next year.

Rhodes last wrestled against Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event, where he picked up a huge victory.

When Will Cody Rhodes Return?

Rhodes is (unsurprisingly) set for a big push whenever her returns, according to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast. Despite the big shakeup with WWE management, Rhodes is still slated to be a centerpiece act in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

Although we do not yet have a solid timeline for Rhodes’ recovery, the company is working under the assumption that he’ll be back in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has made his intentions clear. He hopes to accomplish what his father Dusty never did: win the “big one” in WWE.

Despite being an AEW original, Rhodes never reached the top of the mounting there either. He did challenge for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2019, but lost to Chris Jericho. Per the stipulation of that match, he would never challenge for the AEW World title again.