Cody Rhodes Explains What Changed In WWE During His Time In AEW

A lot of things changed in WWE when Cody Rhodes was away rebuilding himself. According to the American Nightmare, the locker room was almost unrecognizable for him when he first came back.

The WWE star talked to James Williams on the ESPY red carpet. When asked about the changes in WWE he has noticed, Rhodes mentioned how the faces in the locker room have changed and how stars are treated differently:

“I think it’s changed so, so much. It’s unrecognizable to me as far as the return until I see someone like a Kofi or Xavier Woods, someone that I knew really well. One of the things that it’s changed, it’s such a healthy company in terms of [caring for talents]. I am two months out of surgery here. They won’t even give me a timeline because they’re afraid I’m gonna try and overtrain. Come back too soon.

The medical team, they’ve just been so wonderful to me. But yeah, with that change it also kind of highlights for you, you’re a grown up now. Even though I showed up at 20 years old in WWE, I’m not anymore. It’s time to be a grown up and having a daughter of my own makes it definitely is a different chapter in my career.”

‘I Am Always There: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes who was once a rookie in the WWE locker room, is now a seasoned veteran. During the talk, he mentioned how his executive role in AEW didn’t suit him. However, now that people like The Undertaker and John Cena aren’t in the locker room anymore, Cody claimed that he is always there for anyone who needs his help:

“I’m always there for somebody, whether he ever asked me to or not. The first day I was there. I wanted to make sure Dominic Mysterio had my number. I’ve been there. It’s a hard, hard, hard walk ahead of you but [I’m] hoping he can absolutely make the best of it. So there are those young folks who didn’t get to wrestle Undertaker [and] John Cena, people like that. I was able to be in the ring with them. So all I can do is pass on what they knew and I can only do that when asked.”

You can check out Cody Rhodes’ interview below:

