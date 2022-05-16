Cody Rhodes Shocked by Legend’s Reaction to His Neck Tattoo

Cody Rhodes surprised top people in WWE haven’t mentioned his neck tattoo

Wrestling fans will soon be able to show their love for Cody Rhodes with an official WWE ‘American Nightmare’ temporary tattoo.

Rhodes shocked the world in February 2020 when he appeared at AEW Revolution looking a bit different than fans were used to. As he made his way to the ring, we got a first glimpse at the ink in all its red, white & blue glory.

Some people ridiculed the neck tattoo, while others embraced Cody’s latest bold act of self expression. It was a controversial decision by Cody, to say the least. However, he didn’t get this far by playing by the rules and doing what people expect of him.

Cody Rhodes brought the neck tattoo and his American Nightmare branding along with him when he returned to WWE last month at WrestleMania 38. His ring entrance features a giant CGI American Nightmare logo, while his merchandise is all based around the signature American winged skull.

During a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody revealed to Justin Barrasso that the backstage reaction to his neck tattoo has been surprisingly silent.

“Vince hasn’t said anything about the tattoo,” said Cody. I’ve been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce [Prichard] and Michael Hayes. Even Randy [Orton] hasn’t said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn’t a tattoo guy and he was covered. But it’s a good thing to have.”

“Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That’s what it is.” – Cody Rhodes on his neck tattoo

Cody said he is a different person today than he was during his previous WWE run. which ended in May 2016. He knows he was undeveloped back then and was searching for himself.

“Now, I’m reaching my final form,” said Rhodes. “That’s why I am sticking to my guns about my character, keeping it as close as possible to who I am. But I’ll promise you this: I’m not getting another one.”

We’ll provide an update when the American Nightmare temporary tattoo is available at WWE Shop.