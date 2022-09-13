Cody Rhodes Speaks Highly Of His Run In ROH

Cody Rhodes says he had a “lovely time” during his run with Ring of Honor.

When the American Nightmare departed WWE for the first time in 2016 he set out to change his image completely, eventually teaming up with top talents like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, as well as a successful run in NJPW and indies all across the world.

One of those spots was at Ring of Honor, with Rhodes capturing the promotion’s top prize, the Ring of Honor world championship. Rhodes shared a photo of himself carrying the belt recently on Twitter as he was celebrating his anniversary with Brandi Rhodes and decided to use a throwback. His tweet reads:

“Happy Anniversary @TheBrandiRhodes. Today is the best day. Thank you for the endless unspoken sacrifices you’ve made for me, for being the best mom, and being the ultimate confidant (oldie but a goodie pic).”

Happy Anniversary @TheBrandiRhodes – today is the best day. Thank you for the endless unspoken sacrifices you’ve made for me, for being the best mom, and being the ultimate confidant (oldie but a goodie pic) pic.twitter.com/AKCHiq9yss — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 12, 2022

Rhodes says competing in ROH helped shaped him into the competitor he is today

A fan would see Rhodes’ photo and compliment him for his time with ROH, calling it the beginning of the eventual revolution that would eventually form AEW. Rhodes agreed, and wrote the following back to the fan.

“Lovely time – ROH was so good for me. Got to work w/the Bucks, big Frank, Lethal, Hunter/CD, Joe & Greg, Chrissy, and a super underrated production team that allowed me to play my music uninterrupted. We got to legit change the wrestling world and shaped me as a competitor/person.”

You can see their exchange below.

Lovely time – ROH was so good for me. Got to work w/the Bucks, big Frank, Lethal, Hunter/CD, Joe & Greg, Chrissy, and a super underrated production team that allowed me to play my music uninterrupted. We got to legit change the wrestling world and shaped me as a competitor/person https://t.co/kAbHn7ujKl — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 13, 2022

Aside from the ROH world title Rhodes captured the IWGP United States championship, and the NWA world’s championship. His involvement at ROH, along with the Bucks and Omega, helped bring the promotion to their greatest financial heights before they would eventually sell to Tony Khan.