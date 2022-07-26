Cody Rhodes is Teasing a WWE Royal Rumble Return

Hours before the WWE Hell in a Cell event in June, Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle but still competed at the event.

Defeating Seth Rollins in the main event of Hell in a Cell, Rhodes was attacked by Rollins the next night on Raw, writing him off TV.

“The American Nightmare” hasn’t competed since then but has been teasing a return to the ring.

Cody’s Return?

WWE has said that Cody Rhodes will be out until March 2023, though many expect him to be back far sooner than that.

Some have suggested that the date WWE has given is to build up a surprisingly early return at next year’s Royal Rumble.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Rhodes addressed rumors of a return at January’s Premium Live Event (via WrestleTalk.)

“My Royal Rumble stats are top 10, they’re phenomenal. So if I was to come back at that event, there is a chance I could actually get up in the top five and I’m all about that …. You never know! We’ll see.”

Rhodes currently boasts the ninth-longest cumulative time spent in Royal Rumble matches.

Cody’s Rumble History

Cody’s Royal Rumble stats are impressive, even though he has never won the prestigious 30-man match.

In his first Rumble in 2008, Cody, then a World Tag Team Champion lasted over 23 minutes, the eighth longest Superstar in the match.

A year later, Cody lasted over 37 minutes and was the second-to-last Superstar eliminated, making it to the final three.

Rhodes’ most impressive Royal Rumble performance was in 2012 when he lasted 41:59, the second-longest in the match behind The Miz.

He also eliminated six Superstars in that match, more than anyone else in the 2012 Rumble.