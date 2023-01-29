Cody Rhodes Wins 2023 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match is Cody Rhodes. He outlasted the likes of Logan Paul, GUNTHER, and Seth Rollins in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

GUNTHER and Sheamus started off the match. The Miz was out next followed by Kofi Kingston, and Johnny Gargano. Sheamus eliminated Miz with the Brogue Kick before Xavier Woods made his entry. Karrion Kross was out at #7. Chad Gable was #8 followed by Drew McIntyre, who eliminated Kross. Santos Escobar was next out then Angelo Dawkins.

Brock Lesnar was the #12 entrant where he eliminated Dawkins, Gable, and Escobar. Bobby Lashley was the #13 entrant. Lashley eliminated Brock with a clothesline. Lesnar hit an F5 to Baron Corbin before he left ringside. Seth Rollins was #15 then Otis. Rey Mysterio was #17, but he didn’t come out. Rollins eliminated Lashley. Dominik Mysterio walked out with Rey’s mask. Elias came out then was eliminated and Finn Balor entered the bout where he eliminated Gargano. Booker T came out at #21 before he was eliminated by GUNTHER. Damian Priest was out at #22 then Montez Ford. Edge came out at #24 where he eliminated Balor and Priest before Balor eliminated Edge, who was trying to toss out Mysterio. Austin Theory was #25. Bet Phoenix returned to attack Rhea Ripley.

Omos was #26 followed by Braun Strowman, who eliminated Omos. Ricochet was #28. McIntyre and Sheamus was eliminated by GUNTHER. Logan Paul came out at #29 and Cody Rhodes was the final entrant. Paul and Ricochet did a spring board double clothesline spot from one side of the ring to the other. Theory eliminated Ricochet. Rollins hit the stomp to Theory before Rhodes clotheslined Austin to the floor. Paul eliminated Rollins the Rhodes tossed out Paul. GUNTHER worked over the pec of Rhodes before Rhodes eliminated him.

Looking real jacked baby, real jacked, you been working out?@BookerT5x #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0TIJloBQOm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 29, 2023

The Rated-R Superstar has returned at #RoyalRumble!@EdgeRatedR has his sights set on The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/xzPjs66THS — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

LOGAN PAUL IS BACK!



The Social Media Superstar @LoganPaul is ready to make the #RoyalRumble Match viral! pic.twitter.com/YA7hF05hkU — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?@LoganPaul and @KingRicochet just blew our minds at #RoyalRumble with an unbelievable moment! ??? pic.twitter.com/V5HIMhT0yQ — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Rhodes has earned the right to be in one of the main events of WrestleMania 39 and will have his choice to go after one of the top titles in the company, as a result of beating out 29 other stars.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Pat McAfee returned to the announce table before the match. Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match: