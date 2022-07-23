Cody Rhodes on WWE Rule: ‘They Can Fine Me Every Time’

Cody Rhodes continues to recover from his pectoral injury, but the WWE star hasn’t stopped making headlines since he’s been away from the ring.

This week, Rhodes was at San Diego Comic Con on behalf of WWE along with several others from the company. There was a humorous moment during a presentation when some new WWE Mattel figures and titles were being revealed.

The presenter mentioned “new championships,” and Rhodes chimed in by saying “you can say belt.”

WWE has long had a rule, reportedly due to Vince McMahon‘s wishes, that championships were not referred to as “belts” on television, or really, anywhere. This has been joked about in the wrestling community ad nauseam over the years as being over the top.

Sam Roberts was there and said that maybe Cody can say belts but others will get in trouble.

“They can fine me $1,000 every time I say belts. I’m fine with that. If they give me a title belt, sure it’s a championship, but it also physically goes around your waist. Those are great belts,” Rhodes responded (h/t Fightful).

Cody Rhodes With Championships Belt Plans?

Rhodes has a history with championship belts in WWE that has satisfied longtime fans and collectors. In 2012, he brought back a modified version of the iconic Reggie Parks Intercontinental Championship from the 1980s and 1990s.

There have been rumors that if Rhodes becomes WWE Champion in the future, he will bring back the famous “Winged Eagle” championship belt that WWE used from 1988 until 1998. To many fans, this is the greatest belt the company has ever had.

Of course, Rhodes seemed primed for a run at the WWE’s top prize, with a potential victory in the Money In The Bank match, until his injury sank those plans. Fans are hoping to see Rhodes return in time to make headlines at WrestleMania 39 next year.

