Cody Rhodes Was Told To Save Torn Pec Reveal For WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE’s Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he was told by WWE to save the reveal of his torn pec for the Hell In A Cell premium live event.

Performing Through The Injury

At Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes entered the cell with a torn pectoral muscle. The injury was announced before the show, but Cody fought through and still wrestled against Seth Rollins.

While making his entrance, Rhodes covered up the injury with his American Nightmare ring jacket. He made the big reveal when he was in the ring with Rollins. Rollins, and the crowd, were stunned when they saw the intense bruising on Cody’s chest.

Cody Was Told To Save The Reveal

When speaking to ComicBook, Cody talked about the big reveal:

“No one saw it, other than, I think Vince (McMahon) saw it. I was going to take my robe off for cameras, and the voice of God, whoever is head of production in that moment, I remember them saying, ‘Don’t.’ Stu, the camera operator, told me we were going to save it for the show. Very few people had actually seen it and how bad it was.

Through the day, it was getting worse because there was so much blood, so much blood under my skin. I’m almost anemic, so if you chop me or squeeze me, you can see it instantly. Just the perfect person to have their body ripped in half for that moment.”

Cody has undergone surgery for the injury, but WWE announced on June 10 that Cody Rhodes will be out for nine months.

