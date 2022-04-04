Cody Rhodes Will Address the WWE Universe on Raw

Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe at tonight’s WWE Raw.

Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania has become a destination for big happenings. This year’s installment will be no exception.

Rhodes made a shocking return at WrestleMania Saturday as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent. He picked up the victory in what was certainly one of the most significant nights in his storied career.

The American Nightmare posted a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday.

The caption reads, “Thank you all – let’s live forever. Looking forward to having a live @wwe mic in my hand for the first time in over 6 years tomorrow. @usa_network”

After six years away from WWE, it will be very interesting to hear what Cody Rhodes has to say about his return and what his plans are now that he’s back.

In addition to a Cody Rhodes promo, Raw will feature the in-ring return of Veer and of course, plenty of WrestleMania 38 fallout.