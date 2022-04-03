Video: Cody Rhodes’ Behind The Scenes WrestleMania 38 Entrance

WWE has given fans a special look at Cody Rhodes‘ WrestleMania 38 entrance.

The secret on Cody returning to WWE had long been out. We saw conflicting reports on whether Rhodes was in or not. Ultimately, he put pen to paper for a massive return.

Cody took on Seth Rollins at this particularly “Stupendous” WrestleMania. Rhodes received quite the ovation when his music hit and an even louder roar when he appeared on stage.

Rhodes scored the pinfall, marking a successful return.

This is a big deal in the wrestling industry as Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW. While some thought he’d stick with the company for the long haul, that ended up not being the case.

WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage of Cody right up to his entrance and then the aftermath.