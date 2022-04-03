Sunday, April 3, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Video: Cody Rhodes’ Behind The Scenes WrestleMania 38 Entrance

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cody Rhodes
(via WWE)

WWE has given fans a special look at Cody RhodesWrestleMania 38 entrance.

The secret on Cody returning to WWE had long been out. We saw conflicting reports on whether Rhodes was in or not. Ultimately, he put pen to paper for a massive return.

Cody took on Seth Rollins at this particularly “Stupendous” WrestleMania. Rhodes received quite the ovation when his music hit and an even louder roar when he appeared on stage.

Rhodes scored the pinfall, marking a successful return.

This is a big deal in the wrestling industry as Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW. While some thought he’d stick with the company for the long haul, that ended up not being the case.

WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage of Cody right up to his entrance and then the aftermath.

Related Articles
Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fernando has been covering combat sports and wrestling for over a decade. He currently writes for SEScoops, BJPenn.com, and Middle Easy. He's also worked with CSI Sports, MMA News, and MMAMania.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.