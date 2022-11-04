Colt Cabana’s AEW Return was “For the Locker Room” (Report)

Colt Cabana was emotional during his return to AEW programming on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but his big comeback wasn’t exactly for him.

Cabana returned to challenge Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho in a losing effort to The Wizard.

This marked Cabana’s first match on AEW TV in close to a year, with his previous being a November 2021 loss to Bryan Danielson.

For the Locker Room

During Cabana’s lengthy absence from AEW TV, rumors circulated that this was down to CM Punk.

It had been suggested that Punk had arranged for Cabana to be removed from AEW TV, due to the bad blood between the former best friends.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that Colt’s World Championship opportunity was “more for the locker room than anything else.”

AEW President Tony Khan wanted to give the roster some positivity after “months of being ostracized for reasons that had nothing to do with him.”

It is reported that Cabana has a lot of friends in All Elite Wrestling.

Colt’s AEW Journey

Hired in 2019, Cabana started off for AEW as an agent, before being put on Dark and Dark: Elevation as part of the Dark Order.

After returning from filming for Young Rock (where he plays the Brooklyn Brawler) Cabana was no longer used as an agent, which coincides with the time Ace Steel was hired.

When Cabana’s contract was set to expire, he was given the offer to work for Ring of Honor for the same amount of money.

The Observer confirmed reports that Cabana’s appearance on Dynamite was a one-off and he remains part of the Ring of Honor roster.