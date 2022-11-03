Colt Cabana Reacts to His Return on AEW Dynamite: “I Love Wrestling!”

Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho has made it his mission to destroy the legacy of the promotion since winning the title.

Jericho captured the ROH Championship from Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Since becoming the champion, Jericho has defeated Bandido, Bryan Danielson, Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana. He’s also attacked ROH commentator Ian Riccoboni and ring announcer Bobby Cruise.

Colt Cabana Reacts to AEW Return

Chris Jericho had an eventful night last night on AEW Dynamite. In addition to defending the ROH Championship, The Wizard also called out Baltimore Ravens QB Lamer Jackson while he was seated in the front row. The former NFL MVP has since responded.

Jericho issued an Open Challenge last night on AEW Dynamite to “any former ROH Champion”. Former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana answered the call. Colt Cabana and his former friend, now seemingly mortal enemy CM Punk captured the ROH Tag Team Championships in 2004.

The Second City Saints;Colt Cabana and C.M.Punk,celebrate winning the ROH Tag Team Championship.April 24,2004,Chicago Ridge,https://t.co/2xwlJdVJsl always,Punk is the life of the party.? pic.twitter.com/rzYoSUyddc — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) June 5, 2018

Cabana got a big pop from the crowd in Baltimore and “welcome back!” chants echoed throughout the arena. The 42-year-old took to Twitter today to react to his return to All Elite Wrestling.

I returned to national tv last night on @AEW. I love wrestling!

Did CM Punk Force Colt Cabana off of AEW TV?

One of the main factors in the CM Punk and The Elite saga was the disappearance of Colt Cabana from the Dark Order and AEW TV. Cabana rarely did anything besides stand with the Dark Order on TV but his absence all of the sudden was bizarre.

Colt’s return coincided with AEW wrapping up their investigation into AEW Brawl Out (the brawl during the media scrum). It is hard not to look at it as a shot at CM Punk and confirmation that Cabana was taken off of television at the request of the former two-time AEW World Champion.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez noted the timing of Colt’s appearance on last night’s edition of Dynamite and said that it all but confirms the reports of Punk not wanting Colt in AEW.