WWE Giant Debuts New Look at NXT Live Event

WWE Superstar Commander Azeez has a new look and a new role with the company.

At Saturday’s NXT live event from Cocoa, Florida, Azeez appeared alongside Cora Jade. The duo wrestled a mixed tag match in a losing effort against Ivy Nyle and Sanga.

Azeez previously portrayed Apollo Crews’ Imperial Guardsman on the main roster. That act has disbanded, with both men now wrestling for NXT 2.0.

This latest change is the fourth incarnation of Babatunde Aiyegbusi’s character in WWE. He signed with the company in 2016 after playing football in the Polish American Football League and German Football League. He had a brief stint NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, but only played in the 2015 pre-season.

After debuting as Dabba Kato during the short-lived Raw Underground concept, he was later dubbed Babatunde before transforming into Commander Azeez on the main roster.

It will be interesting to see if WWE sticks with the Azeez & Jade pairing, or if this was a one-off situation while the company decides how to position the 6-foot-9 giant.

As seen in the photos below, Azeez is sporting a new look in NXT: