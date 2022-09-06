Control Your Narrative React to Braun Strowman’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman made his return to WWE during tonight’s episode of RAW.

American Alpha, Los Lotharios, Street Profits, and The New Day competed in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The Monster Among Men arrived in the match and attacked Chad Gable to end the match in a no contest. Braun then put Angelo Dawkins through the announce table and started posing like Hulk Hogan for the crowd. Strowman continued his attack through the commercial break and finally made his way backstage when RAW returned.

EC3 & Control Your Narrative Release Statement on Braun Strowman Returning to WWE

WWE released Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) on June 2, 2021. He launched the Control Your Narrative promotion alongside former WWE Superstar EC3. Control Your Narrative and EC3 released a statement on Instagram shortly after The Monster Among Men’s return tonight on RAW. EC3 said that CYN is about more than just one man and wished Braun well in his “unfinished business” in WWE.

You can read the entire statement below:

CONTROL YOUR NARRATIVE (CYN) BIDS “THE TITAN” ADIEU

The “Monster Among Men” Returns to World Wrestling Entertainment

Orlando, FL(Sept 5, 2022) – Control Your Narrative (CYN) would like to wish Adam Scherr the best on his return to form as Braun Strowman in the WWE. To “Control Your Narrative” is to “Tell Your Story” and the story of Braun Strowman is “unfinished business.” May Adam/Braun continue to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents, while also doing what motivates him the most, “putting smiles on people’s faces” world wide.

Adam’s ability and value was a catalyst of growth for CYN, allowing an “idea” to grow into featured content, live shows, and the prospect of both a domestic tour and weekly episodic television featured on “Pro Wrestling TV.” With CYN we hope the fulfillment of helping facilitate the next generation and personal growth leads him to becoming “who he is supposed to be”

Control Your Narrative is not about just one man, but a brand. CYN is, and always will be, a platform for any talent/individual to find their “purpose” in this industry. CYN was created to allow name performers’ the creative freedom to reinvent themselves while also giving new, deserving wrestlers the one thing they desperately seek.

Opportunity.

With CYN, our mission is to create memories, characters and a platform that will last a lifetime. I remain determined to make CYN a platform where those following their “dream” have a place to learn, create, grow and make a living. Control Your Narrative will be both a proving ground and an education. CYN exists not just to build better wrestlers, but to build better people. Adam’s contributions to both will be missed.?

With Adam’s return to the WWE, the vision remains the same but the immediate future is unknown. This is not a bad thing. To our CYN talent, those that are knocking on the door, to any fan, lover/hater or any individual reading I can assure you only one thing.?

Everything you ever want, is on the other side of the unknown.

-ec3