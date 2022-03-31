Corey Graves Has No Interest Getting Back In Wrestling Shape

Corey Graves has been cleared to wrestle again but don’t expect him to lace up his boots anytime soon, if ever.

Back in January, Fightful reported that Graves had the option to return to the ring if he wants to. The Raw color commentator confirmed the report the following month. Graves had been forced to retire as an active wrestler in late 2014 due to issues stemming from concussions.

Corey Graves Isn’t Clamoring For In-Ring Return

During an interview with The Athletic, Corey Graves explained why he no longer has a desire to get back in wrestling shape.

“Three years ago, I might have had a different answer. But I have grown so confident and comfortable in this new role that I’m in, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Graves has enjoyed great success at the commentary table. It’s something that he isn’t ready to give up. He recalled first transitioning from in-ring work to commentary.

“I thought to myself, man, I dedicated my life to coming to WWE and being a WWE Superstar. That option got taken away because of medical reasons. But I’m still here; I’m not going to let them kick me out, you know what I mean? I’m going to make myself as valuable as possible.”

Graves will once again be calling the action during “The Grandest Stage of them All” WrestleMania 38.