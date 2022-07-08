Corey Graves to Fill in for Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown

Pat McAfee will be absent from calling the action with Michael Cole on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

During the WWE After the Bell podcast this week, WWE Raw color commentator Corey Graves announced that he’ll call tonight’s SmackDown as McAfee is at Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

This will be the post-Money in the Bank episode of the show. After the broadcast ended on Saturday night, Happy Corbin attacked McAfee and accepted his challenge for a match at SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 30.

McAfee wore a neck brace while attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas later that night, but said on his radio show that he was just wearing it as a precaution.

Earlier this week, WWE announced McAfee had signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE and noted the deal “will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come.”

WWE announced this afternoon that Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus will take place on SmackDown, with the winner earning the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.