Sunday, July 10, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Corey Graves to Fill in for Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown

By Andrew Ravens
Corey Graves
Latest Wrestling News

Pat McAfee will be absent from calling the action with Michael Cole on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

During the WWE After the Bell podcast this week, WWE Raw color commentator Corey Graves announced that he’ll call tonight’s SmackDown as McAfee is at Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

This will be the post-Money in the Bank episode of the show. After the broadcast ended on Saturday night, Happy Corbin attacked McAfee and accepted his challenge for a match at SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 30.

McAfee wore a neck brace while attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas later that night, but said on his radio show that he was just wearing it as a precaution. 

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview
ROH Death Before Dishonor: Matches, Date, How to Watch
Kenny Omega Update: Injury, Surgery & Return
Paige is now a free agent and no longer with WWE.
Wardlow Wins the AEW TNT Championship
WrestleMania Backlash Preview

Earlier this week, WWE announced McAfee had signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE and noted the deal “will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come.”

WWE announced this afternoon that Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus will take place on SmackDown, with the winner earning the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Details & Reactions to Pat McAfee Re-Signing with WWE
Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

63,843FansLike
1,137FollowersFollow
14,555FollowersFollow
4,320SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview ROH Death Before Dishonor: Matches, Date, How to Watch Kenny Omega Update: Injury, Surgery & Return Paige is now a free agent and no longer with WWE. Wardlow Wins the AEW TNT Championship WrestleMania Backlash Preview
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview ROH Death Before Dishonor: Matches, Date, How to Watch Kenny Omega Update: Injury, Surgery & Return Paige is now a free agent and no longer with WWE. Wardlow Wins the AEW TNT Championship WrestleMania Backlash Preview