Court Bauer Gives Update On Lawsuit Against WWE: “We Have Exceptional Evidence Of Interference”

Major League Wrestling’s Court Bauer has provided an update on the company’s lawsuit against WWE that was filed back in January.

The lawsuit stated that WWE was tampering with MLW‘s business practices, specifically their streaming deals with VICE TV and Tubi. It claimed that WWE intimidated VICE TV out of airing additional MLW content after the network agreed to air their weekly episodic Fusion, and got their potential deal with Tubi completely canceled.

Bauer told Raj Giri on the latest Wrestling Inc. Daily that MLW has “exceptional” evidence against WWE, but wasn’t willing to share it due to the nature of the lawsuit. He does state that the evidence will be available for the public to see in the near future.

“Yeah, it would probably be strategically unwise to spill the beans on that here and now. I’m not trying to blue-ball you here, but all I can share is that we have exceptional, exceptional evidence of tortious interference. And as the legal process plays out, the public will see the evidence. It will come out and it’s pretty damning.”

Later in the interview Giri would press Bauer for more information regarding the case, but Bauer remained tight-lipped.

WWE did respond to the initial lawsuit claim back January. They wrote: “WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them.”

Stay tuned for more information.

(Quotes via WrestleZone)