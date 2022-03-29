Court Filing Reveals WWE Tour Schedule From April 2022 To January 2023

Through a WWE court filing, WWE’s tour schedule for the next nine months has been revealed.

WWE has filed a “verified complaint” against potential counterfeiters prohibiting the sale of bootleg merchandise within five miles of any WWE event nationwide. As a result, WWE had to reveal their tour schedule from April 2022 to January 2023.

The court documents were obtained by Heel By Nature.

2022-Early 2023 WWE Tour Schedule

Below is the schedule listed in the documents:

WWE 2022-2023 Tour Dates

04/08/2022 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee,WI

04/11/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit,MI

04/12/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

04/15/2022 DCU Center, Worcester,MA

04/16/2022 Erie Insurance Arena, Erie,PA

04/17/2022 War Memorial Arena, Syracuse,NY

04/18/2022 KeyBank Center, Buffalo,NY

04/22/2022 MVP Arena ,Albany,NY

04/23/2022 Santander Arena, Reading,PA

04/23/2022 Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery,AL

04/24/2022 Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton,NY

04/24/2022 James Brown Arena, Augusta,GA

04/25/2022 Thompson/Boling Assembly Arena Knoxville,TN

04/26/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

04/30/2022 RP Funding Center, Lakeland,FL

05/01/2022 EagleBank Arena, Fairfax,VA

05/02/2022 Greensboro Coliseum , Greensboro,NC

05/03/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

05/06/2022 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale,NY

05/07/2022 CURE Insurance Arena , Trenton,NJ

05/08/2022 Dunkin Donuts Center , Providence,RI

05/09/2022 XL Center ,Hartford,CT

05/10/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

05/13/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre,PA

05/14/2022 Florence Civic Center, Florence,SC

05/15/2022 Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke,VA

05/16/2022 Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk,VA

05/17/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

05/20/2022 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids,MI

05/21/2022 BMO Harris Bank Center, Rockford,IL

05/21/2022 Canton Mem Civic Cntr, Canton,OH

05/22/2022 Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids,IA

05/22/2022 Allen County War Mem. Coliseum, Fort Wayne,IN

05/23/2022 Ford Center Evansville, Evansville,IN

05/24/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

05/27/2022 Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock,AR

05/30/2022 Wells Fargo Arena ,Des Moines,IA

05/31/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

06/03/2022 Schottenstein Center, Columbus,OH

06/04/2022 State Farm Center, Champaign,IL

06/05/2022 Allstate Arena, Chicago,IL

06/06/2022 Resch Center, Green Bay,WI

06/07/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

06/10/2022 Raising Cane’s River Center , Baton Rouge,LA

06/11/2022 Pan American Center, Las Cruces,NM

06/11/2022 Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau,MO

06/12/2022 Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque,NM

06/12/2022 JQH Arena ,Springfield,MO

06/13/2022 Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita,KS

06/14/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

06/17/2022 Target Center, Minneapolis,MN

06/18/2022 The Monument, Rapid City,SD

06/19/2022 First Interstate Arena , Billings,MT

06/20/2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena ,Lincoln,NE

06/21/2022 WWE Performance Center ,Orlando,FL

06/24/2022 Moody Center, Austin,TX

06/25/2022 Taylor County Coliseum, Abilene,TX

06/25/2022 Amarillo Civic Center, Amarillo,TX

06/26/2022 Ector County Coliseum, Odessa,TX

06/26/2022 Payne Arena, Hidalgo,TX

06/27/2022 Sames Auto Arena, Laredo,TX

06/28/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL

07/01/2022 Footprint Center, Phoenix,AZ

07/02/2022 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas,NV

07/03/2022 Tucson Convention Center, Tucson,AZ

07/04/2022 Pechanga Arena , San Diego,CA

07/08/2022 Dickies Arena ,Ft. Worth,TX

07/09/2022 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento,CA

07/09/2022 Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City,LA

07/10/2022 Reno -Sparks Event Center, Reno,NV

07/10/2022 Extraco Events Center,Waco,TX

07/11/2022 AT&T Center,San Antonio,TX

07/15/2022 Amway Center,Orlando,FL

07/16/2022 Hertz Arena,Fort Myers,FL

07/16/2022 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center,Tallahassee,FL

07/17/2022 FLA Live Arena,Ft. Lauderdale,FL

07/17/2022 Ocean Center,Daytona Beach,FL

07/18/2022 Amalie Arena,Tampa,FL

07/22/2022 T.D. Garden,Boston,MA

07/23/2022 Total Mortgage Arena,Bridgeport,CT

07/24/2022 Adirondack Bank Center,Utica,NY

07/25/2022 Madison Square Garden,New York,NY

07/29/2022 State Farm Arena ,Atlanta,GA

07/30/2022 Nissan Stadium,Nashville,TN

08/01/2022 Toyota Center,Houston,TX

08/05/2022 PNC Arena,Raleigh,NC

08/06/2022 North Charleston Coliseum,North Charleston,SC

08/07/2022 Crown Coliseum,Fayetteville,NC

08/08/2022 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse,Cleveland,OH

08/12/2022 Wells Fargo Center,Philadelphia,PA

08/13/2022 WYCC,Salisbury,MD

08/14/2022 Mark Etess Arena @ Hard Rock Hotel,Atlantic City,NJ

08/15/2022 Capital One Arena,Washington,DC

08/19/2022 Bell Centre,Montreal ,QC

08/20/2022 Canadian Tire Centre ,Ottawa,Canada

08/20/2022 Lyons Centre,Kingston,ON

08/21/2022 Colisee Pepsi,Quebec City,QC

08/21/2022 Budweiser Gardens,London,Canada

08/22/2022 Scotiabank Arena,Toronto,ON

08/26/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena,Detroit,MI

08/27/2022 Mass Mutual Center,Springfield,MA

08/28/2022 SNHU Arena,Manchester,NH

08/29/2022 PPG Paints Arena,Pittsburgh,PA

09/05/2022 T-Mobile Center,Kansas City,MO

09/09/2022 Climate Pledge Arena,Seattle,WA

09/10/2022 Pacific Coliseum,Vancouver,Canada

09/10/2022 Spokane Arena,Spokane,WA

09/11/2022 Save On Foods Memorial Centre,Victoria,BC

09/12/2022 Moda Center,Portland,OR

09/16/2022 Honda Center,Anaheim,CA

09/17/2022 Mechanics Bank Arena,Bakersfield,CA

09/18/2022 Oakland Arena,Oakland,CA

09/19/2022 SAP Center ,San Jose,CA

09/23/2022 Vivint Smart Home Arena ,Salt Lake City,UT

09/24/2022 Stockton Arena,Stockton,CA

09/25/2022 Save Mart Center,Fresno,CA

09/25/2022 Bonnetts Energy Centre,Grande Prarie,AB

09/26/2022 Rogers Place,Edmonton,Canada

09/30/2022 Canada Life Centre,Winnipeg,MB

10/01/2022 Brandt Centre @ Evraz Place,Regina,SK

10/01/2022 Bismarck Event Center,Bismarck,ND

10/02/2022 SaskTel Centre,Saskatoon,SK

10/02/2022 Ralph Engelstad Arena,Grand Forks,ND

10/03/2022 Target Center,Minneapolis,MN

10/07/2022 Enterprise Center,St. Louis,MO

10/10/2022 Smoothie King Center,New Orleans,LA

10/14/2022 Paycom Center,Oklahoma City,OK

10/17/2022 United Center,Chicago,IL

10/21/2022 Greensboro Coliseum ,Greensboro,NC

10/24/2022 Spectrum Center,Charlotte,NC

10/28/2022 KFC Yum Center,Louisville,KY

10/31/2022 American Airlines Center,Dallas,TX

11/04/2022 Norfolk Scope Arena,Norfolk,VA

11/07/2022 Barclays Center,Brooklyn,NY

11/11/2022 Gainbridge Fieldhouse,Indianapolis,IN

11/12/2022 Grossinger Motors Arena ,Bloomington,IL

11/13/2022 Wright State University’s Nutter Center ,Dayton,OH

11/14/2022 Lexington Cntr Rupp Arena,Lexington,KY

11/18/2022 XL Center,Hartford,CT

11/19/2022 War Memorial Arena,Syracuse,NY

11/20/2022 PPL Center,Allentown,PA

11/21/2022 MVP Arena,Albany,NY

11/25/2022 Dunkin Donuts Center ,Providence,RI

11/26/2022 T.D. Garden,Boston,MA

11/27/2022 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland,ME

11/28/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre,PA

12/02/2022 KeyBank Center, Buffalo,NY

12/03/2022 FirstOntario Centre ,Hamilton,Canada

12/05/2022 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia,PA

12/09/2022 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland,OH

12/10/2022 Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling,WV

12/11/2022 Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville,KY

12/11/2022 Peoria Civic Center, Peoria,IL

12/12/2022 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee,WI

12/16/2022 Allstate Arena, Chicago,IL

12/17/2022 World Arena,Colorado Springs,CO

12/17/2022 Bancorpsouth Arena, Tupelo,MS

12/18/2022 Budweiser Events Center, Loveland,CO

12/18/2022 First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro,AR

12/19/2022 Fedexforum, Memphis,TN

12/23/2022 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh,PA

12/26/2022 Madison Square Garden, New York,NY

12/26/2022 Nationwide Arena, Columbus,OH

12/27/2022 Giant Center, Hershey,PA

12/28/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit,MI

12/29/2022 FTX Arena, Miami,FL

12/29/2022 Place Bell , Montreal,QC

12/30/2022 Amalie Arena, Tampa,FL

12/30/2022 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto,ON

01/01/2023 State Farm Arena , Atlanta,GA

01/02/2023 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville,TN

01/06/2023 BOK Center, Tulsa,OK

01/09/2023 CHI Health Center , Omaha,NE

As this is the wrestling business, plans and dates may change.

SEScoops will work to keep fans updated on the WWE tour schedule.