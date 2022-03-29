Court Filing Reveals WWE Tour Schedule From April 2022 To January 2023

Through a WWE court filing, WWE’s tour schedule for the next nine months has been revealed.
WWE has filed a “verified complaint” against potential counterfeiters prohibiting the sale of bootleg merchandise within five miles of any WWE event nationwide. As a result, WWE had to reveal their tour schedule from April 2022 to January 2023.
The court documents were obtained by Heel By Nature.
2022-Early 2023 WWE Tour Schedule
Below is the schedule listed in the documents:
- 04/08/2022 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee,WI
- 04/11/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit,MI
- 04/12/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 04/15/2022 DCU Center, Worcester,MA
- 04/16/2022 Erie Insurance Arena, Erie,PA
- 04/17/2022 War Memorial Arena, Syracuse,NY
- 04/18/2022 KeyBank Center, Buffalo,NY
- 04/22/2022 MVP Arena ,Albany,NY
- 04/23/2022 Santander Arena, Reading,PA
- 04/23/2022 Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery,AL
- 04/24/2022 Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton,NY
- 04/24/2022 James Brown Arena, Augusta,GA
- 04/25/2022 Thompson/Boling Assembly Arena Knoxville,TN
- 04/26/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 04/30/2022 RP Funding Center, Lakeland,FL
- 05/01/2022 EagleBank Arena, Fairfax,VA
- 05/02/2022 Greensboro Coliseum , Greensboro,NC
- 05/03/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 05/06/2022 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale,NY
- 05/06/2022 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale,NY
- 05/07/2022 CURE Insurance Arena , Trenton,NJ
- 05/08/2022 Dunkin Donuts Center , Providence,RI
- 05/09/2022 XL Center ,Hartford,CT
- 05/10/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 05/13/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre,PA
- 05/14/2022 Florence Civic Center, Florence,SC
- 05/15/2022 Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke,VA
- 05/16/2022 Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk,VA
- 05/17/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 05/20/2022 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids,MI
- 05/21/2022 BMO Harris Bank Center, Rockford,IL
- 05/21/2022 Canton Mem Civic Cntr, Canton,OH
- 05/22/2022 Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids,IA
- 05/22/2022 Allen County War Mem. Coliseum, Fort Wayne,IN
- 05/23/2022 Ford Center Evansville, Evansville,IN
- 05/24/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 05/27/2022 Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock,AR
- 05/30/2022 Wells Fargo Arena ,Des Moines,IA
- 05/31/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 06/03/2022 Schottenstein Center, Columbus,OH
- 06/04/2022 State Farm Center, Champaign,IL
- 06/05/2022 Allstate Arena, Chicago,IL
- 06/06/2022 Resch Center, Green Bay,WI
- 06/07/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 06/10/2022 Raising Cane’s River Center , Baton Rouge,LA
- 06/11/2022 Pan American Center, Las Cruces,NM
- 06/11/2022 Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau,MO
- 06/12/2022 Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque,NM
- 06/12/2022 JQH Arena ,Springfield,MO
- 06/13/2022 Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita,KS
- 06/14/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 06/17/2022 Target Center, Minneapolis,MN
- 06/18/2022 The Monument, Rapid City,SD
- 06/19/2022 First Interstate Arena , Billings,MT
- 06/20/2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena ,Lincoln,NE
- 06/21/2022 WWE Performance Center ,Orlando,FL
- 06/24/2022 Moody Center, Austin,TX
- 06/25/2022 Taylor County Coliseum, Abilene,TX
- 06/25/2022 Amarillo Civic Center, Amarillo,TX
- 06/26/2022 Ector County Coliseum, Odessa,TX
- 06/26/2022 Payne Arena, Hidalgo,TX
- 06/27/2022 Sames Auto Arena, Laredo,TX
- 06/28/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando,FL
- 07/01/2022 Footprint Center, Phoenix,AZ
- 07/02/2022 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas,NV
- 07/03/2022 Tucson Convention Center, Tucson,AZ
- 07/04/2022 Pechanga Arena , San Diego,CA
- 07/08/2022 Dickies Arena ,Ft. Worth,TX
- 07/09/2022 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento,CA
- 07/09/2022 Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City,LA
- 07/10/2022 Reno -Sparks Event Center, Reno,NV
- 07/10/2022 Extraco Events Center,Waco,TX
- 07/11/2022 AT&T Center,San Antonio,TX
- 07/15/2022 Amway Center,Orlando,FL
- 07/16/2022 Hertz Arena,Fort Myers,FL
- 07/16/2022 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center,Tallahassee,FL
- 07/17/2022 FLA Live Arena,Ft. Lauderdale,FL
- 07/17/2022 Ocean Center,Daytona Beach,FL
- 07/18/2022 Amalie Arena,Tampa,FL
- 07/22/2022 T.D. Garden,Boston,MA
- 07/23/2022 Total Mortgage Arena,Bridgeport,CT
- 07/24/2022 Adirondack Bank Center,Utica,NY
- 07/25/2022 Madison Square Garden,New York,NY
- 07/29/2022 State Farm Arena ,Atlanta,GA
- 07/30/2022 Nissan Stadium,Nashville,TN
- 08/01/2022 Toyota Center,Houston,TX
- 08/05/2022 PNC Arena,Raleigh,NC
- 08/06/2022 North Charleston Coliseum,North Charleston,SC
- 08/07/2022 Crown Coliseum,Fayetteville,NC
- 08/08/2022 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse,Cleveland,OH
- 08/12/2022 Wells Fargo Center,Philadelphia,PA
- 08/13/2022 WYCC,Salisbury,MD
- 08/14/2022 Mark Etess Arena @ Hard Rock Hotel,Atlantic City,NJ
- 08/15/2022 Capital One Arena,Washington,DC
- 08/19/2022 Bell Centre,Montreal ,QC
- 08/20/2022 Canadian Tire Centre ,Ottawa,Canada
- 08/20/2022 Lyons Centre,Kingston,ON
- 08/21/2022 Colisee Pepsi,Quebec City,QC
- 08/21/2022 Budweiser Gardens,London,Canada
- 08/22/2022 Scotiabank Arena,Toronto,ON
- 08/26/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena,Detroit,MI
- 08/27/2022 Mass Mutual Center,Springfield,MA
- 08/28/2022 SNHU Arena,Manchester,NH
- 08/29/2022 PPG Paints Arena,Pittsburgh,PA
- 09/05/2022 T-Mobile Center,Kansas City,MO
- 09/09/2022 Climate Pledge Arena,Seattle,WA
- 09/10/2022 Pacific Coliseum,Vancouver,Canada
- 09/10/2022 Spokane Arena,Spokane,WA
- 09/11/2022 Save On Foods Memorial Centre,Victoria,BC
- 09/12/2022 Moda Center,Portland,OR
- 09/16/2022 Honda Center,Anaheim,CA
- 09/17/2022 Mechanics Bank Arena,Bakersfield,CA
- 09/18/2022 Oakland Arena,Oakland,CA
- 09/19/2022 SAP Center ,San Jose,CA
- 09/23/2022 Vivint Smart Home Arena ,Salt Lake City,UT
- 09/24/2022 Stockton Arena,Stockton,CA
- 09/25/2022 Save Mart Center,Fresno,CA
- 09/25/2022 Bonnetts Energy Centre,Grande Prarie,AB
- 09/26/2022 Rogers Place,Edmonton,Canada
- 09/30/2022 Canada Life Centre,Winnipeg,MB
- 10/01/2022 Brandt Centre @ Evraz Place,Regina,SK
- 10/01/2022 Bismarck Event Center,Bismarck,ND
- 10/02/2022 SaskTel Centre,Saskatoon,SK
- 10/02/2022 Ralph Engelstad Arena,Grand Forks,ND
- 10/03/2022 Target Center,Minneapolis,MN
- 10/07/2022 Enterprise Center,St. Louis,MO
- 10/10/2022 Smoothie King Center,New Orleans,LA
- 10/14/2022 Paycom Center,Oklahoma City,OK
- 10/17/2022 United Center,Chicago,IL
- 10/21/2022 Greensboro Coliseum ,Greensboro,NC
- 10/24/2022 Spectrum Center,Charlotte,NC
- 10/28/2022 KFC Yum Center,Louisville,KY
- 10/31/2022 American Airlines Center,Dallas,TX
- 11/04/2022 Norfolk Scope Arena,Norfolk,VA
- 11/07/2022 Barclays Center,Brooklyn,NY
- 11/11/2022 Gainbridge Fieldhouse,Indianapolis,IN
- 11/12/2022 Grossinger Motors Arena ,Bloomington,IL
- 11/13/2022 Wright State University’s Nutter Center ,Dayton,OH
- 11/14/2022 Lexington Cntr Rupp Arena,Lexington,KY
- 11/18/2022 XL Center,Hartford,CT
- 11/19/2022 War Memorial Arena,Syracuse,NY
- 11/20/2022 PPL Center,Allentown,PA
- 11/21/2022 MVP Arena,Albany,NY
- 11/25/2022 Dunkin Donuts Center ,Providence,RI
- 11/26/2022 T.D. Garden,Boston,MA
- 11/27/2022 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland,ME
- 11/28/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre,PA
- 12/02/2022 KeyBank Center, Buffalo,NY
- 12/03/2022 FirstOntario Centre ,Hamilton,Canada
- 12/05/2022 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia,PA
- 12/09/2022 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland,OH
- 12/10/2022 Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling,WV
- 12/11/2022 Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville,KY
- 12/11/2022 Peoria Civic Center, Peoria,IL
- 12/12/2022 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee,WI
- 12/16/2022 Allstate Arena, Chicago,IL
- 12/17/2022 World Arena,Colorado Springs,CO
- 12/17/2022 Bancorpsouth Arena, Tupelo,MS
- 12/18/2022 Budweiser Events Center, Loveland,CO
- 12/18/2022 First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro,AR
- 12/19/2022 Fedexforum, Memphis,TN
- 12/23/2022 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh,PA
- 12/26/2022 Madison Square Garden, New York,NY
- 12/26/2022 Nationwide Arena, Columbus,OH
- 12/27/2022 Giant Center, Hershey,PA
- 12/28/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit,MI
- 12/29/2022 FTX Arena, Miami,FL
- 12/29/2022 Place Bell , Montreal,QC
- 12/30/2022 Amalie Arena, Tampa,FL
- 12/30/2022 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto,ON
- 01/01/2023 State Farm Arena , Atlanta,GA
- 01/02/2023 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville,TN
- 01/06/2023 BOK Center, Tulsa,OK
- 01/09/2023 CHI Health Center , Omaha,NE
As this is the wrestling business, plans and dates may change.
SEScoops will work to keep fans updated on the WWE tour schedule.