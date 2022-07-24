What Creative Changes Are Expected After Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Vince McMahon held the keys when it came to WWE creative for over 5 decades. Now that he is gone from the company, the WWE programming is expected to go through some major changes.

Fightful Select provided some updates on what changes we can expect. They noted that one source within creative said that we may see fewer rematches moving forward.

It’s believed that Vince McMahon will redo a match if he liked it and thought that it made sense. He then ‘later forget that they’d done it so many times.’

There were people that claimed that the 76-year-old had issues remembering names of talents here and there. This might be a reason why he shortened many talent names.

People believe that the new leadership may not want to deviate from McMahon’s vision too much out of ‘respect’ for the boss, but they still think that small improvements in current programming can make a huge difference.

As far as long-term changes go, most people said that it will be determined by who ends up in control of creative. If Bruce Prichard ends up taking over, it’s likely that not much will change.

Though if it’s someone else, the likelihood of ‘forward progression’ will be much higher. You can check out more backstage news on Vince McMahon’s retirement here.