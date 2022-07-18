Cynthia Heenan, Wife Of The Great Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Sad news in the wrestling world.

Cynthia Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The news was broken by longtime commentator Mike Tenay, who was close friends and worked side-by-side with “The Brain” during their time together in WCW.

Tenay writes, “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”

Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable. — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) July 18, 2022

Cynthia, also known as Cindy, stayed by her husband’s side until his death in 2017. “The Brain” passed from organ failure due to complications from throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in 2002.

All of us here at Sescoops would like to send their sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Cindy. Rest in peace.