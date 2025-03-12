Lex Luger Names Two Legends He Wants At His Hall of Fame Induction

Lex Luger has revealed the two names he would like to join him at the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former WCW Champion has recently been training with DDP to regain his mobility following his spinal cord injury. He was visited by Cody Rhodes in the facility and the Undisputed WWE Champion broke the news of his Hall of Fame induction to the wrestling legend.

Luger joined Eric Bischoff for an interview on his podcast after this announcement. During the interview, Lex revealed that he is trying to get both DDP and Sting to appear alongside him at the upcoming event:

“If I could have my two guys up there with me, man, DDP on my shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other, if it’s possible. I go, man, that would be amazing. So we shall see. If I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick.”

Sting signed a Legends deal with AEW following his retirement at Revolution 2024. Lex Luger who is under a similar WWE deal was allowed to attend the AEW PPV by the company but he was not allowed to appear on camera. So bringing the Icon in for a TV appearance will be harder.

Lex Luger will join the WWE creative head Triple H and veteran female star Michelle McCool in the 2025 class. You can check out the details of this year’s ceremony here.