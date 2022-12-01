Who Did WWE Originally have Planned for Damage CTRL Stable?

Dakota Kai made her shocking return to WWE at Summerslam 2022 as part of Damage CTRl, but plans for the group were originally much different.

Damage CTRL, consisting of Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, debuted at the July 30 event, in Bayley’s first appearance on WWE TV in over a year.

Since debuting, the group has captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice and Bayley has challenged for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Original Plans

Bayley had planned on a stable for years, but the Role Model’s plans were only realized earlier this year.

Appearing on the Getting Over podcast, Kai explained how the original line-up for the group had many different members.

“When she [Bayley first mentioned it to me a couple of years…it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox.] Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously things that happened from then until now, everything changes.” Dakota Kai.

Kai later explained how a more recent roster for Damage CTRL included herself, SKY, Alba Fyre, and Raquel Rodriguez.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion said that this group would have been “epic” but she is equally pleased to team with Bayley and SKY.

What’s Next for Damage CTRL?

After the group’s debut, Bayley set her sights on Bianca Belair, but failed to dethrone the Raw Women’s Champion.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Team Damage lost to Team Bianca, seemingly marking the end of the feud.

On this week’s Raw, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai brawled with Becky Lynch, starting the group’s newest feud.

Lynch returned to WWE after four months away as the fifth member of Team Bianca and scored the pinfall for her team inside WarGames.

For use of these quotes please give a h/t to SEScoops.