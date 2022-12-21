Dakota Kai Reveals How She Got Into Professional Wrestling

Dakota Kai has opened up on how she found her way into the world of professional wrestling.

Recently, Kai spoke to WWE Deutschland to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kai revealed that it was actually her younger brother who introduced her to the world of professional wrestling.

“He used to watch it way back in the day. I didn’t really give it the time of the day because I was ignorant, I guess. But one day he told me to sit down and watch it and we were right in the middle of a Rock and Austin feud, a promo was happening in the ring, and that was my first introduction into pro wrestling.”

Kai then revealed that her favorite wrestler is none other than WWE legend and former World Champion The Rock.

“He’s charismatic, athletic, but he’s also Samoan, which I’m Samoan too, so there’s a connection there.”

(via WWE)

Kai has been with WWE since 2015 when she joined its NXT brand. There, she was a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Gonzalez. The pair also won the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Since coming up to the main roster, Kai’s success in the tag team division has continued. Aligning herself with Bayley and IYO SKY as Damage CTRL, Kai and SKY are also two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions themselves.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.