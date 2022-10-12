Dakota Kai Reveals Which WWE Superstars She Wants To Join Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai named a WWE Superstar she would like to team up with Damage CTRL in a WarGames match.
The WarGames match will be returning to the main roster at WWE Survivor Series next month at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. In previous years, Survivor Series pitted RAW versus SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy. In 2019, NXT was a part of Survivor Series and was the victorious brand.
Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Dakota revealed that she would pick Rhea Ripley to join the group for a WarGames match.
Dakota added that NXT star Alba Fyre would a great addition to the group on a full-time basis.
Dakota Kai was released by WWE earlier this year in April. She returned alongside Bayley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam. Dakota and IYO have already established themselves on the main roster and are currently the Women’s Tag Team Champions.
