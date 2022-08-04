Dakota Kai Says her WWE Return Was a Last-Minute Call

At Summerslam 2022, Dakota Kai returned to WWE, receiving her main-roster call-up in the process.

Kai, alongside the returning Bayley and IYO SKY, appeared early in the show, after the Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Last-Minute

Fans were shocked to see Kai appear at Summerslam, as she had been released by WWE in April this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE The Bump, the New Zealand-born Superstar revealed that there was never a long-term plan to bring her back.

“You thought you’d seen the last of me, huh? It still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute too. To be talking with you guys right now is exciting. Everything that has happened since Saturday has been insane, it’s been crazy.”

Kai added that she has been wanting to work with Bayley and IYO SKY for a very long time.

Without giving anything away, @ImKingKota is making it known that her, @itsBayleyWWE and @shirai_io have a plan to make themselves noticed on #WWERaw, and NOBODY from the locker room is off limits. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/nlGs2Vd0Dx — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2022

Kai’s Release

Kai was one of ten NXT Superstars released earlier this year, but her situation differed from others.

While Superstars such as Harland were cut for not showing improvement, Kai had reportedly received several main-roster dark matches, but WWE had no plans to push her to Raw or SmackDown.

Seeing herself in a rut, Kai reportedly told WWE that she did not plan on re-signing her contract when it expired in April 2023.