Damage CTRL Reacts to Losing Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: “We Went to WAR”

Bayley, Dakota, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross battled Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss last night in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch was revealed as the 5th superstar on Bianca Belair’s team this past Friday on WWE SmackDown and she was the difference maker in the match.

Lynch scaled to the top of the cage and connected with a Leg Drop on IYO and Dakota below for the pinfall victory.

becky lynch coming back to leg drop from this height after being injured from a top rope is such a bold move.

Bayley took to Twitter today and said she was proud of Damage CTRL after the loss at Survivor Series WarGames.

No, I’m not okay. I’m not happy. But I am proud @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE #wargames

Dakota Kai sent out a similar message earlier today and stated that she’s happy following the grueling match last night at Survivor Series WarGames.

Battered and bruised after 50 mins of hell.. but happy. Regardless of the outcome, we went to WAR.

Battered and bruised after 50 mins of hell.. but happy. Regardless of the outcome, we went to WAR. ?

IYO SKY sent out a Tweet last night after the premium live event and joked that she has perfect attendance for WarGames matches.