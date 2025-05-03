IYO SKY, Dakota Kai
IYO SKY Praises Dakota Kai After Second WWE Release

by Thomas Lowson

Dakota Kai has been released from WWE, marking a major change to Damage CTRL. Taking to X, Women’s World Champion IYO SKY had plenty of praise for her friend. SKY highlighted that Kia is “sweet, strong kind, smart, wonderful, and beautiful” and said that she, alongside everyone, loves her “dearest and best friend.”

This marks Kai’s second time being released from WWE and comes three years after her first exit. Kai returned at SummerSlam 2022 and would form Damage CTRL alongside SKY and Bayley. As a team, Kai and SKY held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice before SKY moved on to singles championship glory.

Dakota Kai will have to wait 90 days until she can wrestle for another promotion but fans are already eager to see where she goes next. It’s certain that IYO SKY will keep a close eye on her best friend’s future now her time with WWE has ended.

