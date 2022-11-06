Damian Priest Passed on Being Managed by Another Wrestler’s Wife in NXT

Damian Priest passed on the opportunity to be managed by Scarlett during both star’s tenures as part of the WWE NXT brand.

After making his name in Ring of Honor as Punishment Martinez, Priest joined WWE in 2018 and captured the NXT North American Championship in August 2020.

The Archer of Infamy has had similar success on the main roster, becoming the WWE United States Champion at Summerslam 2021.

Manager

Priest can nowadays be seen alongside his fellow Judgment Day members but WWE once planned for him to be managed by Scarlett.

Fightful Select reports that when NXT jumped to the USA Network in late 2019, plans were made to introduce Scarlett to TV.

The plan for the ‘Smokeshow’ to manage Priest dated as far back as September that year, and sources said that some in WWE thought the act was going to make it to TV up until the week it was nixed.

Priest reportedly felt the idea was not a good fit for him and passed on the spot.

Had he gone ahead with the plan, Priest and Scarlett would have been on NXT as a unit within the first few weeks of NXT on the USA Network.

Scarlett and Kross

After Priest passed on the idea, Scarlett’s character was put on the back burner, as Kross had not signed with WWE at that time.

Once WWE knew for sure he would be signing, plans were put in place for the real-life couple to be paired on-screen.

Those that spoke to Fightful said that everything worked out better for all involved.

Kross and Scarlett were released in November 2021 but returned to WWE in July this year.