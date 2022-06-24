Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny Returning To WWE

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about Bad Bunny returning to a WWE ring.

“You know it comes down to he (Bad Bunny) had a perfect time in his schedule that he was like I’m not doing anything, I’m gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this. You know he’s not someone that just wanted to just come in and then leave or just promote something. He wanted to get invested, if he gets that time again where he could devote himself I believe we’ll see Bad Bunny in the WWE ring again.”