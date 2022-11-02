Dana Brooke Explains Her Fiery Response To Seth Rollins

Dana Brooke has explained the fiery response she had for Seth Rollins last month.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW last month, Seth Rollins was a guest on commentary and discussed the possibility of Austin Theory cashing in his Money In The Bank contract for the United States Title.

Rollins said that Theory “has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!” Brooke didn’t appreciate this much, taking to Twitter to issue a fiery response to Rollins and his comment.

“Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a** off every single day & will not tolerate this sh*t anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”

Having been poked fun at on TV before by others such as Corey Graves, Brooke seems to be tired of it.

Speaking in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Dana explained why she got so heated in her response to Rollins last month.

“I’ve taken it many times, Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, and now Seth Rollins. They don’t see what I do behind the scenes. It’s always about an opportunity and I’m waiting on that opportunity to come out there and show them what I can do.

“But behind the scenes, I’m working 24/7. I’m in the ring here. I’m working out at the gym. I do boxing classes. I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything. I’m doing it all and never missed a day of work ever. I’ve had deaths in the family.

“I’ve showed up to work that following week just because I want that opportunity. I really do. People always see what is showcased out there in the ring or what’s on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes.

“I promise you I’m the hardest working woman. I said talk is cheap because I have that aggression. I have that pent up, you know, anger inside that I’m just ready to let out and show the world that I can do it.

“Trust me, I can do it. I’m just as good and as equal as every other woman on the roster. At the end of the day, my time will come.”

Brooke has been signed to WWE since 2013. Throughout that time, she has won only the WWE 24/7 Title 15 times, currently holding the strap.

