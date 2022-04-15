Danhausen on Failing to Curse HOOK: “He Might Be Too Powerful”

Danhausen has admitted he may need to reverse course when it comes to HOOK.

Danhausen has found great success in cursing just about every member of the AEW roster he’s come across. There is one big exception, however. Despite his best efforts, he simply hasn’t been able to curse HOOK.

Danhausen’s Curse Attempts on HOOK

During an interview with WhatCulture, Danhausen said that perhaps HOOK possesses too much power to be affected by a full-blown curse (h/t Fightful).

“It seems like he might be too powerful. Take him down a notch and absorb his powers. He’s so popular. You have to absorb little bits of popularity from everyone. Danhausen has cursed The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, they are very popular wrestlers.”

We haven’t seen Danhausen in action since making his AEW debut. He has been recovering from a broken tibia and fibula. A good sign is that he has been able to run around, so perhaps his in-ring AEW debut isn’t too far off.