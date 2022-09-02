Daniel Garcia Gives his Pick for the Greatest of All Time

Daniel Garcia has been with AEW for less than a year, but has made a name for himself working with several top stars.

Garcia has proven he can hold his own against the likes of Bryan Danielson, as well as facing Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara.

In addition to working with All Elite Wrestling, Garcia competes for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, where he is the reigning PWG World Champion.

The Greatest of All Time

Daniel Garcia may be an established member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, but the first-ever AEW World Champion is not the greatest ever.

In a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Garcia was asked about working with Bryan Danielson, and had nothing but praise for the American Dragon.

“I think Bryan is the greatest wrestler of all time. I think his body of work speaks for itself. His longevity, the matches he’s had across different countries, different promotions, different areas; it really speaks for itself. And being able to share the ring with somebody with that wealth of knowledge, and in a style that I’ve always appreciated so much, is really special to me.

Garcia added that he is content if he never wrestles Danielson again, as he is still learning from the matches he’s already had with the former WWE World Champion.

Still part of JAS?

Last week’s AEW Dynamite opened with Garcia speaking about the prior week’s show, where he, Danielson and Jericho had a segment.

That segment saw the two veterans plead their case as to why Garcia should side with them, but the young star left without making a clear decision.

When asked, Garcia confirmed he is still part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The segment between the three led to a match between Jericho and Danielson being confirmed for this Sunday’s AEW All Out.