Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix Owen Hart Qualifier Set for Dynamite

Rey Fenix will make his in-ring return to challenge Dante Martin for the first time ever on May. 5.

Since the Mar. 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling has featured matches for men and women to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. The inaugural tournament will begin its first round on May. 11.

AEW already shared last week that Jeff Hardy would compete against Bobby Fish in a Men’s qualifier match. Now AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Rey Fenix will take on Dante Martin in another The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier match.

Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork, we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx!



Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix



Tomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!

Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin Preview

Fenix will have his first match in AEW since he suffered an arm injury in the Jan. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite episode. His gruesome-looking injury occurred when he took a chokeslam from Luchasaurus through a table. Although it looked brutal on TV, Fenix wasn’t expected to be sidelined for too long. He returned on the Apr. 27 episode of AEW Dynamite to help Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC attack the House of Black. A win for Fenix gets him back in the win column and reminds fans just how good he can be healthy.

Martin will try to get his first win on AEW Dynamite since Jan. 12. His last win on the show happened against Powerhouse Hobbs, but since he has only won matches on AEW Dark. He also began teaming with his brother Darius Martin, which halted his singles run. However, Martin has an opportunity to defeat Fenix in their first-ever match and get a win on AEW’s premier weekly TV show.

Full Card for the 5/4 Episode of AEW Dynamite

The May. 4 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The card is expected to have six matches.