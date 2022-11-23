Darby Allin Added to The Great Muta’s Retirement Match

Darby Allin is heading to Japan to take part in The Great Muta’s retirement match.

On Wednesday, Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that Muta will team with Sting & Allin in his retirement match on Sunday, January 22, 2023, although their opponents have yet to be announced.

“Great Muta Final Bye Bye” is the name of Muta’s retirement show that is being held at the Yokohama Arena and will air live via Wrestle Universe and Fite TV.

The match will be Keiji Muto’s final bout as the Great Muta character as Muto will have his last match at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The Dream Team

(via AEW)

Sting previously told Sports Illustrated that he was trying to get Allin to come with him for Muta’s final match after Muta appeared on an episode of AEW Rampage this past September by helping to save Sting & Allin during a tag team match against The House of Black’s Brody King & Buddy Matthews.

Muta will wrestle WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

This past Saturday night at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, Allin and Sting beat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match.