Darby Allin on CM Punk: “Lead by example, and he’s the best at it.”

Darby Allin says CM Punk is a locker room leader who is still hungry to be the best and fights for the top spot.

Allin recently spoke with ESPN to promote Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

Allin battles Kyle O’Reilly on the show, while Punk battles “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World title in the main event. It’s Punk’s first title shot since joining AEW in August 2021.

Darby Allin Praises CM Punk

CM Punk ahead of his dog collar match with MJF

Darby Allin says Punk deserves to be headlining PPV’s because he leads by example.

“Everyone wants the top spot, but not everyone wants to work for it,” said Allin. “But he works for it. He’ll go out there randomly on a Wednesday with a match announced like an hour before the show and kill it. He’s not a prima donna. He’s ready to rock. He’s ready to be put to work.”

“That’s all I want everyone to do, is to be put to work. You’ve got guys saying, ‘I don’t feel like wrestling this week.’ Get the f— out of here. With him, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. I want to show people what I can do. I want to be put to work.’ Lead by example, and he’s the best at it.”

CM Punk wrestled Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021 in his first match in over seven years. Punk got the win, but the feud and match were career highlights for Allin. They’d later team together along with Sting in a memorable match on AEW Dynamite.

