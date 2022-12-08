FTR Reacts to Losing AEW Tag Team Championship Match on Dynamite

FTR finally got their shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships tonight in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler gave it everything they had but it was not meant to be. The Acclaimed retained after it appeared that Cash had the match in control.

Wheeler delivered a Powerbomb and was about to go for a cover but Max Caster countered into an inside cradle for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Acclaimed and FTR showed each other respect and “scissored” in the ring. Gunn Club showed up on the jumbotron and most assumed they were going to challenge FTR to a match for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

Gunn Club did issue a challenge but on behalf of The Briscoes. FTR will have to shake off their loss to The Acclaimed tonight quickly as they will be defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes this Saturday at Final Battle in a Dog Collar match.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter and summed up his thoughts after FTR lost their opportunity to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships for the second time.

Fuck — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 8, 2022

Cash Wheeler took full blame for the loss to The Acclaimed.

No excuse. That’s on me. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) December 8, 2022

6-Man Tag Team Match added to ROH Final Battle 2022

The ROH Tag Title Dog Collar match wasn’t the only title match added to the Final Battle card during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dalton Castle & The Boys are set to defend the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Gates of Agony and Brian Cage. During tonight’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, The Machine Brian Cage eliminated Dalton Castle by hurling him over the top rope and onto The Boys below. Cage was eliminated by Jungle Boy moments later.

Updated card for ROH Final Battle 2022:

ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena

ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson

ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Gates of Agony & Brian Cage

ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Briscos in a Dog Collar Match

Swerve in Our Glory vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

ROH Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli