DDP Explains Why Dominik Mysterio Should be Booked like The Rock

Is Dominik Mysterio this generation’s The Rock? Perhaps not, but WWE could book him like the Hollywood A-Lister.

Dominik had his in-ring WWE debut at Summerslam 2020, and has worked with his father Rey Mysterio since then.

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik turned on his father and Edge, and is now aligned with the Judgment Day.

Booking like The Rock

Dominik has certainly gained a ton of heat since turning heel, but he’s hardly the only cocky young heel in WWE history.

After debuting as a babyface in 1996, a hostile response from the crowd would force WWE to turn Rocky Maivia heel and he became The Rock the following year.

Speaking on the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page said WWE should antagonize fans as they did with the Brahma Bull.

“If I was booking, I would have Dominik beat anyone that he gets in front of. Because if you push him like that, they [the fans] are going to hate him even more. A la The Rock. Remember when they gave him that big push as Rocky Maivia? People hated him! [Now] Rock is the most beloved human being on the planet right now. He’s not the People’s Champion, he’s the World’s Champion.

“When you’re pushing someone in wrestling that fans don’t think should be pushed, it gets that other level of heat… He doesn’t need to say anything and they go crazy.”

Speaking about Rey Mysterio, Page speculated that the three-time WWE World Champion must feel conflicted feuding with his son.

“Dominik doesn’t have to say anything. They want Rey to beat his a**!

“”I’m sure this is something that Rey is loving doing and also hurting [him] at the same time. Because it’s his kid… He’s so proud of his son.” Diamond Dallas Page.

On last week’s SmackDown, Rey threatened to quit WWE rather than fight his son, and an agreement was made to move the older Mysterio to the blue brand.

The Judgment Day

Mysterio is the latest addition to the Judgment Day, which also consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

When asked about the group, Page said that Balor has benefitted greatly from the stable.

“They’ve given Finn a lot of spots, championships. But they never really gave him the real push. Now he’s getting that. Every one of them. They’re talented. They look good and they can deliver in the ring. Finn of all of them, is the master. Finn can do anything.”

The Judgment Day is set to compete at Crown Jewel on November 5, where they’ll face AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Triple H

Dominik’s heel turn, like much of the Judgment Day’s booking, was the decision of WWE’s Head of Creative Triple H.

Speaking about the Game, Page said he knew from the start that things would change for the better.

“I knew when Hunter [WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Triple H] got a hold of the booking of it, it was going to change and be more wrestling-oriented. Hence less matches, more time, because that’s where stories really get told.”

Triple H is currently away from WWE after testing positive for Covid-19.