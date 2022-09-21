DDP: Nobody Right Now is Doing it Better than Seth Rollins

Nobody can hold a candle to what Seth Rollins is doing in the ring right now, at least according to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Rollins has certainly proven to be a success, having become a WWE Grand Slam winner, holding a World Championship, Intercontinental and United States Championship and Tag Team titles.

Outside of championship titles, Rollins is a Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner.

Nobody Does it Better

On this week’s Raw, Rollins challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley, but was unsuccessful in winning his first championship in over three years.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page praised the bout and referenced WWE’s change in creative direction.

“They put on a barnburner. When you go to three commercials and they’re still watching the show… You see the show changing, with more wrestling-orientated, storytelling in the ring. I don’t think there’s a better guy out there doing it than Seth Rollins. I mean Bobby [Lashley] is a beast, he did a hell of a job. I thought they were going to drop it [make Seth the Champion.] By no means do I think Seth Rollins needs a title unless it’s the world title or the Universal title.

“You see the show changing, more wrestling orientated. I don’t think there’s a better guy out there doing it than Seth Rollins.” Diamond Dallas Page.

“I thought they were going to put him over. There were some great false finishes, some great false finishes during that match. That was my favorite thing of all during the show, and opening up with it. It lets you know that you’re watching a different Raw.”

NXT

Rollins’ success on the main roster came after he became a top name as part of WWE’s developmental ground: NXT.

In 2012, after the then-reality show was relaunched into its own brand, Rollins was crowned the first-ever NXT Champion.

Speaking about the developmental brand, which is now run by Shawn Michaels, DDP explained why in many ways, its better to come straight to WWE.

“A lot of these kids get trained in independent places by guys who really never made it! Never even got to the show, never mind top guy. A lot of these guys get trained by guys who weren’t top guys. And there’s no bigger top guy than Shawn Michaels.”