DDP Praises Former NWA World Champion Who Should be on Triple H’s Radar

Triple H should be keeping his eye on Nick Aldis, according to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

In July, the former WWE World Champion was appointed WWE’s Head of Talent Relations replacing John Laurinaitis.

Since his appointment, The Game has brought back several released Superstars, including Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano and others.

On the Radar

WWE is bringing back several names from their past, with Bray Wyatt also rumored to return, but Nick Aldis has never worked for the promotion before.

That should change according to DDP, who during the latest Snake Pit podcast, praised the former two-time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion (via eWrestlingNews.)

“He’s got the friggin’ look, he’s got the work, he’s got the promo. I mean, all this time, he is a hidden, he is a hidden diamond. He isn’t a diamond in the rough, he’s a diamond. Like, he’s ready to go.”

When asked if WWE is aware of Aldis and are considering bringing him in, Page remained coy.

“I would think [so]. And if not right now, at some point later. He [Triple H] has got enough to do right now.” Diamnd Dallas Page on whether Nick Aldis is on Triple H’s radar.

Nick Aldis

Beginning his wrestling career in 2003, Aldis rose to prominence in TNA/Impact Wrestling, working under the name Magnus.

A former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Aldis remained with the company 2015, and had a brief return in 2017.

That same year Aldis joined the National Wrestling Alliance, where he is a two-time World Champion.